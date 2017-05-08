Queen Latifah tells AP: Someone should be in jail for Flint water crisis
In this April 6, 2017, file photo, Queen Latifah speaks during the Women in the World Summit at Lincoln Center. Latifah said government officials including Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder acted for too long like Flint water crisis wasn't happening and said someone should be in jail for it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Waikiki Vermin
|21,013
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 2
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC