Prosecutors will not charge six arrested at Flint water town hall
Prosecutors will not press criminal charges against the six people arrested during an April town hall forum discussing the city's water future. In a press release issued Thursday, March 18, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton announced that after reviewing the arrest reports from the Flint Police Department, he has decided not to issue charges in the matter.
