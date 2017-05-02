Police announce findings in 2009 slaying linked to Flint murderer
Authorities in Virginia are updating their investigation of an unsolved stabbing death in 2009 that has been linked to an alleged serial killer. Jammie Lane of Leesburg was killed in his home eight years ago.
