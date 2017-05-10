Poisoned Water

13 hrs ago

Water. Turn on the faucet and it's always there. Without it we perish. But how safe is our tap water? In this special report, NOVA investigates what happened in Flint, Michigan, when local officials changed the city's water source to save money, but overlooked a critical treatment process.

Read more at NOVA scienceNOW.

