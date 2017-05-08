Pedestrian bridge over Flint River to connect Chevy Commons to Carriage Town
A planned pedestrian bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River will connect two parts of the statewide Iron Belle Trail as part of the Riverfront Restoration Project. This will complete 2600 linear feet of the trail that goes through Chevy Commons to the rest of the trail that travels through downtown Flint up to Bluebell Beach in Genesee County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|mexico
|21,015
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 2
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC