PBS investigates Flint water crisis

PBS investigates Flint water crisis

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

"Poisoned Water," a new, one-hour documentary that looks at the Flint, Mich., water crisis, premieres Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on the PBS science series "NOVA." Using interviews with the nation's leading water experts, the film unfolds like a detective story taking a look at the intricacies of water chemistry, the biology of lead poisoning and the misuse of science.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,048
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) May 10 Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,943 • Total comments across all topics: 281,279,876

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC