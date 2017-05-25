PBS investigates Flint water crisis
"Poisoned Water," a new, one-hour documentary that looks at the Flint, Mich., water crisis, premieres Wednesday, May 31, at 8 p.m. on the PBS science series "NOVA." Using interviews with the nation's leading water experts, the film unfolds like a detective story taking a look at the intricacies of water chemistry, the biology of lead poisoning and the misuse of science.
