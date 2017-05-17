Overnight Energy: EPA chief takes aim...

Overnight Energy: EPA chief takes aim at Obama's environmental record

PRUITT TAKES ON OBAMA: Environmental Protection Agency administrator Scott Pruitt slammed former President Obama's environmental record on Thursday, saying he fell victim to "poor leadership" and "poor focus." Pruitt, appearing on conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt's show, said the Obama administration's led to bad air quality, more Superfund cleanup program site projects and water pollution crises.

