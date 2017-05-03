Others came forward about hypnotherapist accused of sexual assault

Three other women have previously made complaints against a Grand Blanc Township hypnotherapist charged with sexually assaulting a patient, prosecutors say. John Gary Tomlinson, 65, of Flint, is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct, unlawful imprisonment and assault by strangulation in relation to an alleged assault at his medical office on April 17. According to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton, three other hypnotherapy patients previously came forward with complaints about Tomlinson's behavior.

