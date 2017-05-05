North Division Students Rally for Clean Water
The yelping "woos" of a mega horn were accompanied by students shouting at the top of their lungs, and all handed out bottled water to classmates and neighbors. "You don't want to drink that POISONa that lead," yelled Alfonso Lowe, North Division High School student.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milwaukee Courier Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|May 3
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,995
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 2
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC