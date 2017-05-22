Murder plea stands for man who killed 12-year-old and her mother

A Flint man who was convicted of brutally killing a 12-year-old girl and her mother has once again had his request denied to withdraw his plea and take the case to trial. The man, 47-year-old Michael Douglas Poole Sr., took the request to withdraw his two no contest pleas to first-degree felony murder to the State of Michigan Court of Appeals in 2016 in hopes of overturning a Genesee County judge's denial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.