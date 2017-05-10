Mission Of Hope Hosts Fifth Annual Fl...

Mission Of Hope Hosts Fifth Annual Flint Health Fair

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WFNT-AM Burton

Flint residents will be able to get much needed health screenings and have a great time at the Mission of Hope health fair. Saturday May 13th is the fifth annual Mission of Hope health fair, and it couldn't come at a more important time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFNT-AM Burton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 33 min Fitus T Bluster 21,022
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 17 hr Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Wed Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,938,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC