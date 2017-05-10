Mission Of Hope Hosts Fifth Annual Flint Health Fair
Flint residents will be able to get much needed health screenings and have a great time at the Mission of Hope health fair. Saturday May 13th is the fifth annual Mission of Hope health fair, and it couldn't come at a more important time.
