Michael Moore to Take Trump Opinions to Broadway
While most are delivering their thoughts via talk shows, on social media, and in print, Michael Moore has always done things a little differently. Moore, a Flint, Michigan native, originally a politically-minded journalist, first filmed Roger & Me , a documentary about General Motors closing their Flint factories, and moved on to covering the Columbine High School gun violence in Bowling for Columbine , the Bush administration in regards to terrorist attacks in Fahrenheit 9/11 , American health care in Sicko , and last year's election in Michael Moore in TrumpLand .
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|Well Well
|20,996
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|11 hr
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
