Michael Moore to Take Trump Opinions to Broadway

While most are delivering their thoughts via talk shows, on social media, and in print, Michael Moore has always done things a little differently. Moore, a Flint, Michigan native, originally a politically-minded journalist, first filmed Roger & Me , a documentary about General Motors closing their Flint factories, and moved on to covering the Columbine High School gun violence in Bowling for Columbine , the Bush administration in regards to terrorist attacks in Fahrenheit 9/11 , American health care in Sicko , and last year's election in Michael Moore in TrumpLand .

