Medicaid's Role in Public Emergencies and Health Crises
Editor's Note: When it comes to natural disasters and public health crises, it is not surprising - in fact, it is expected - that federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention step in to help the victims. While less known, the Medicaid program plays a similarly essential role in responding to public health emergencies, epidemics, and natural and man-made disasters.
Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,014
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 2
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC