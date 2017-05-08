Medicaid's Role in Public Emergencies and Health Crises

Editor's Note: When it comes to natural disasters and public health crises, it is not surprising - in fact, it is expected - that federal agencies such as the Federal Emergency Management Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention step in to help the victims. While less known, the Medicaid program plays a similarly essential role in responding to public health emergencies, epidemics, and natural and man-made disasters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at jdsupra.com.