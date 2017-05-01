Mayor says state official made irresponsible comments on Flint water crisis

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver, flanked by Gov. Rick Snyder in this Flint Journal file photo, says remarks made by the state's top municipal water official last week were "irresponsible." FLINT, MI -- Flint Mayor Karen Weaver says remarks made by the state's top municipal drinking water official last week are "disappointing, damaging and also irresponsible."

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.