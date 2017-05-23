Mayor believed state official orchest...

Mayor believed state official orchestrated Flint city government shakeup

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MLive.com

Just days after her election in November 2015, Mayor Karen Weaver was locked in a power struggle that kept her from replacing holdover administrators inside City Hall. In testimony in a civil lawsuit filed against the city and Weaver by former city administrator Natasha Henderson, Weaver said she met with Gov. Rick Snyder and his staff shortly after her election, telling him "it was very difficult to keep certain people" her new administration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr toby 21,040
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) May 10 Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,252,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC