Mayor believed state official orchestrated Flint city government shakeup

Just days after her election in November 2015, Mayor Karen Weaver was locked in a power struggle that kept her from replacing holdover administrators inside City Hall. In testimony in a civil lawsuit filed against the city and Weaver by former city administrator Natasha Henderson, Weaver said she met with Gov. Rick Snyder and his staff shortly after her election, telling him "it was very difficult to keep certain people" her new administration.

