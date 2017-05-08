Man in critical condition after shooting in Flint
Police were called out shortly before 10 p.m. May 8 to the 400 block of East Philadelphia Boulevard, between Saginaw and Aubrey streets on the city's north side for a shooting. They discovered a man shot in the upper left arm.
