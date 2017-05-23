Lead Water Testing Bill Passes House

Lead Water Testing Bill Passes House

Read more: KSTP

The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill requiring schools to test for lead in drinking water during a vote early Wednesday morning. Last fall, a KSTP investigation revealed nearly one out of four Minnesota public schools surveyed were not following state-suggested guidelines when it came to testing water for lead.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.

