Lead Water Testing Bill Passes House
The Minnesota House of Representatives passed a bill requiring schools to test for lead in drinking water during a vote early Wednesday morning. Last fall, a KSTP investigation revealed nearly one out of four Minnesota public schools surveyed were not following state-suggested guidelines when it came to testing water for lead.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSTP.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Justice For All
|21,042
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr '17
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr '17
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC