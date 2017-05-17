Lead Poisoning Test May Have Given Falsely Low Readings: FDA
Many children and pregnant women may need to get new lead tests because one of the most common lab tests may have given falsely low readings, the Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday. The blood tests were made by Magellan Diagnostics and it's the only FDA-approved test used in most doctor's offices, the FDA said.
