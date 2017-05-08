Jose Francisco: The fight for clean drinking water
Have you thought twice about your drinking water source? For some, the question of having access to clean water may seem unequivocal. But for some communities, the access of a clean water source is a major obstacle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|1 hr
|Darshae Wood
|114
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|trumpz4ever
|21,016
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 2
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC