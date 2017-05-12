Huntington closing Holland call center; 120 jobs affected
The company is not renewing its lease for the call center at 10717 Adams St., which will affect 120 jobs, as of July 14. Two other call centers, located on Clover Avenue and College Avenue, will remain open. The Huntington spokesman said employees willing to relocate can do so at call centers in Flint, Mich.
