Gov. Rick Snyder makes appointments to the City of Flint Receivership Transition Advisory Board
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Paul Newman of Flint and William Tarver of Birmingham to the City of Flint Receivership Transition Advisory Board.
