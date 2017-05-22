Girl claims she was raped, tattooed by four Insane Spanish Cobra members

Four alleged east side gang members are facing over 40 collective felony charges for allegedly taking turns raping and then tattooing a 13-year-old girl with gang insignia in 2014. Jacob Yrles, Anthony Bunn, Terry Taylor and Steven Erwin -- all accused members of the Insane Spanish Cobras gang -- appeared in orange jail jumpsuits and shackles before Genesee County District Judge David Goggins on Wednesday, May 17. After the nearly five-hour exam, Goggins determined that Yrles, Bunn, Taylor and Erwin -- ages 19, 18, 23 and 26, respectively -- will head toward trial on multiple gang, sexual assault and gun charges, including: Bunn also faces an additional charge of felony firearm.

