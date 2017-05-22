Girl claims she was raped, tattooed b...

Girl claims she was raped, tattooed by four Insane Spanish Cobra members

Read more: MLive.com

Four alleged east side gang members are facing over 40 collective felony charges for allegedly taking turns raping and then tattooing a 13-year-old girl with gang insignia in 2014. Jacob Yrles, Anthony Bunn, Terry Taylor and Steven Erwin -- all accused members of the Insane Spanish Cobras gang -- appeared in orange jail jumpsuits and shackles before Genesee County District Judge David Goggins on Wednesday, May 17. After the nearly five-hour exam, Goggins determined that Yrles, Bunn, Taylor and Erwin -- ages 19, 18, 23 and 26, respectively -- will head toward trial on multiple gang, sexual assault and gun charges, including: Bunn also faces an additional charge of felony firearm.

