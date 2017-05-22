Girl claims she was raped, tattooed by four Insane Spanish Cobra members
Four alleged east side gang members are facing over 40 collective felony charges for allegedly taking turns raping and then tattooing a 13-year-old girl with gang insignia in 2014. Jacob Yrles, Anthony Bunn, Terry Taylor and Steven Erwin -- all accused members of the Insane Spanish Cobras gang -- appeared in orange jail jumpsuits and shackles before Genesee County District Judge David Goggins on Wednesday, May 17. After the nearly five-hour exam, Goggins determined that Yrles, Bunn, Taylor and Erwin -- ages 19, 18, 23 and 26, respectively -- will head toward trial on multiple gang, sexual assault and gun charges, including: Bunn also faces an additional charge of felony firearm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Toms river nj
|21,031
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC