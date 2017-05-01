General Motors acquires Chevrolet
When production began on the 1912 Chevrolet Series C Classic Six, Louis Chevrolet, standing at left in front row, and Billy Durant, at right in front row, were among the dignitaries marking the occasion. Photo credit: GM General Motors acquires Chevrolet on May 2, 1918, in a deal that put GM founder Billy Durant back in charge of the automotive giant.
