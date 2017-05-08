FP Advocacy Key to Achieving Health Equity

Family physicians who attended the 2017 National Conference of Constituency Leaders here got a primer on achieving health equity from two very different perspectives, when family physician Kim Yu, M.D., of Novi, Mich., and Daniel Dawes, J.D., presented a session April 27 on how to be a proponent for marginalized patients and effect change at a grassroots level. During a session on advocating for marginalized patients held at the 2017 National Conference of Constituency Leaders, Kim Yu, M.D., of Novi, Mich., reminds family physicians, "You have voices for your patients in your communities that you need to bring forward."

