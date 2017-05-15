Flint's newest judge, David Guinn, takes oath of office
Hundreds filled downtown Flint's Masonic Temple on Monday, May 15, to witness the swearing-in of Genesee County's newest judge, David Guinn. Guinn, a former assistant Genesee County Prosecutor, was appointed to the Flint District Court bench by Gov. Rick Snyder earlier this month.
