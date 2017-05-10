Flint Teens Matter project offers fre...

Flint Teens Matter project offers free senior photos for city grads

Charles Ruggles, a Flint native, began providing the offer last year as part of the Flint Teens Matter project he started to help families in the city impacted by the effects of the ongoing water crisis. "The main reason I set it up is because I know a lot of people in Flint are going through a hard time," he said.

