Flint Teens Matter project offers free senior photos for city grads
Charles Ruggles, a Flint native, began providing the offer last year as part of the Flint Teens Matter project he started to help families in the city impacted by the effects of the ongoing water crisis. "The main reason I set it up is because I know a lot of people in Flint are going through a hard time," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|21,017
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|10 hr
|Darshae Wood
|114
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 2
|I like panties
|298
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC