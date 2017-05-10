Flint School District Bus Involved In Crash
Police say no one was seriously injured when a Flint School District bus was involved in an accident on Atherton Road in Flint. The accident happened just before 7:30 am on Friday when a silver Saturn driving west on Atherton road near Fenton Road was struck by the bus.
