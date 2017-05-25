Flint residents still suffering, forg...

Flint residents still suffering, forgotten, abandoned; Three Years...

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: L.A. Watts Times

Residents of Flint, Michigan have very little to celebrate, three years after the water crisis in the city made national headlines. On April 25, as citizens of the blue-collar city, located about one hour from Detroit, marked the third anniversary of the announcement that over 100,000 men, women and children had potentially been exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water, the suffering continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at L.A. Watts Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 21,046
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) May 10 Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,997 • Total comments across all topics: 281,284,425

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC