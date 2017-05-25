Flint residents still suffering, forgotten, abandoned; Three Years...

Residents of Flint, Michigan have very little to celebrate, three years after the water crisis in the city made national headlines. On April 25, as citizens of the blue-collar city, located about one hour from Detroit, marked the third anniversary of the announcement that over 100,000 men, women and children had potentially been exposed to high levels of lead in the drinking water, the suffering continues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at L.A. Watts Times.