Flint facing a 'water infrastructure ...

Flint facing a 'water infrastructure death spiral' with economic sustainability as a focus

Next Story Prev Story
50 min ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

More than two years after Flint residents received the first notices of the lead water crisis, the city has commenced water system improvements and is considering the long-term strategy for its drinking water infrastructure. The most recent data shows that Flint's drinking water is now in the range of other U.S. cities for lead and bacteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Tue I like panties 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,158 • Total comments across all topics: 280,766,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC