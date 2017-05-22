Flint council blocks use of tax liens for unpaid water bills

Flint City Council President Kerry Nelson waves a stack of water liens around in the air as he speaks at the beginning of a special meeting in City Hall in Flint, Mich., Wednesday, May 17, 2017. About 22 percent of excavations tied to Flint's lead-tainted water crisis have led to copper pipes that do not pose a threat of leaching lead, city records show.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.