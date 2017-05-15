Flint children to receive food aid to limit lead exposure

Through May 7 Trn Money 1. So Yeon Ryu 7 $885,456 2. Ariya Jutanugarn 10 $669,999 3. Cristie Kerr 8 $624,265 4. Lexi Thompson 7 $505,202 5. SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.