Finalists Announced for 2017 NABJ Professional Chapter of the Year
The National Association of Black Journalists is proud to announce the finalists for the NABJ Professional Chapter of the Year Award. The nominees are the Baltimore Association of Black Journalists, Pittsburgh Black Media Federation and Southern New England Association of Black Journalists.
