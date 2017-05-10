Feds claim man was kidnapped, gagged over $500 drug debt
Two men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping where the suspects are accused of gagging and tying a man to a chair because of an outstanding drug debt. James M. Elbert III and Steven J. Bridges have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.
