Feds claim man was kidnapped, gagged over $500 drug debt

Two men have been indicted on federal charges in connection with an alleged kidnapping where the suspects are accused of gagging and tying a man to a chair because of an outstanding drug debt. James M. Elbert III and Steven J. Bridges have been indicted on charges of conspiracy to kidnap, kidnapping and possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

