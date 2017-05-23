Excessive force verdict at Flint jail...

Excessive force verdict at Flint jail reduced to $11 million

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Michigan Lawyers Weekly

A judge has greatly reduced a $36.6 million verdict in the case of a man who was pepper-sprayed, hit with a stun gun and restrained face-down at a Flint-area jail. Federal Judge Avern Cohn says William Jennings is entitled to $11 million from five current or former officers at the Genesee County sheriff's office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Michigan Lawyers Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Justice For All 21,042
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) May 10 Bob 299
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) May 10 Darshae Wood 114
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr '17 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr '17 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr '17 Spotted Girl 9
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,882 • Total comments across all topics: 281,257,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC