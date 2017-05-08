Early lead testing would combat major...

Early lead testing would combat major health concern NEW

Read more: Concord Monitor

On Tuesday, the House Health, Human Services, and Elderly Affairs Committee will hear Senate Bill 247, a bill addressing lead poisoning, which is a persistent threat to the health of children in New Hampshire. Among other things, SB 247 will lower the threshold for action on elevated blood lead levels in children, require testing for all 1- and 2-year-olds, and require insurance companies to cover the cost of certain expenses related to testing.

