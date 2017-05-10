Downtown Flint River landscape to change as part of $36.8M project
Major pillars of the project, designed in 2010 by Wade Trim, include removing the Hamilton Dam, greening Riverbank Park and the former Chevy in the Hole site, building a walking bridge over the Swartz Creek and Flint River to connect the statewide Iron Belle Trail and softening the banks of the river with rocks and native plants. The project is headed by Genesee County Parks and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.
