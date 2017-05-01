Detroit was 'mad, angry, vindictive' ...

Detroit was 'mad, angry, vindictive' in Flint water talks, former EM claims

Former emergency manager Ed Kurtz told congressional investigators that he never intended for the city to use the Flint River for drinking water but couldn't negotiate a short-term contract with "mad, angry, vindictive" officials with the Detroit Water and Sewerage Department. "Detroit wasn't hard to deal with; they were impossible to deal with," Kurtz said in a transcribed statement given to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in November.

