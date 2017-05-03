Dear Flint, Michigan residents: Pay f...

Dear Flint, Michigan residents: Pay for your poisoned water or lose your home

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hot Air

As if the people of Flint, Michigan haven't already been though enough thanks to the incompetence of the EPA and their own elected leaders, this week's news probably falls under the category of adding insult to injury. Thousands of residents, many of whom are still using bottled water for many of their needs, have received an unpleasant notice in the mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hot Air.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 17 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Tue I like panties 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Genesee County was issued at May 04 at 10:20AM EDT

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,510 • Total comments across all topics: 280,764,312

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC