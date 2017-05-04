Concerned about voting record in Congress
Thank you, Congressman Roskam, for responding via email to my telephone calls to your Washington and Barrington offices. As a constituent, I called asking you not to vote to defund Planned Parenthood because of their services to women including tests to detect early cancers and providing birth control to prevent unplanned pregnancies; unfortunately, you voted to repeal their funds.
