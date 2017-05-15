City Council candidate calls for state review of lead in school drinking water
Ede Fox, who is challenging incumbent Laurie Cumbo for the District 35 City Council seat, has called for a state review of lead in New York City public school drinking water. Fox is a community advocate who lost to Cumbo in the 2013 Democratic Primary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|LibHater
|21,030
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC