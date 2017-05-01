Charges yet to be filed for six arrested at water town hall meeting
Charges have yet to be filed following arrests made last month during a town hall meeting on the city's water future. Six people were arrested on April 20 during a meeting at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church on West Carpenter Road where more than 100 people gathered to ask questions and give input on Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation to stay on the Detroit water system.
