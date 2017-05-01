Charges yet to be filed for six arres...

Charges yet to be filed for six arrested at water town hall meeting

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

Charges have yet to be filed following arrests made last month during a town hall meeting on the city's water future. Six people were arrested on April 20 during a meeting at House of Prayer Missionary Baptist Church on West Carpenter Road where more than 100 people gathered to ask questions and give input on Flint Mayor Karen Weaver's recommendation to stay on the Detroit water system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,997
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) 18 hr I like panties 298
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,747,649

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC