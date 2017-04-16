Brooklyn Today May 1: Dry Those Tears

Brooklyn Today May 1: Dry Those Tears

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Brooklyn Daily Eagle

THE LEDE: Good morning on this first Monday in May, Brooklyn! It's a big day for openings in NYC: citywide ferry service begins today, Governors Island is up and running for summertime fun and Cobble Hill's long-awaited Books Are Magic opens its doors...meanwhile, the doors of the controversial Crown Heights homeless shelter remain tightly shut. Plus, a local columnist weighs in on the deadlock between the Brooklyn Heights Association and Brooklyn Bridge Park over the Pier 6 development, and there's no time like the present to learn how to pronounce "Kosciuszko."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Brooklyn Daily Eagle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Flint Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr Truth 20,989
News Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09) Apr 26 Apple 162
should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09) Apr 25 Matt 297
News Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity... Apr 23 Elijah 3
No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ... Apr 23 Albert 1
News NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ... Apr 12 Spotted Girl 9
Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14) Mar '17 Alex Vandenberg 107
See all Flint Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Flint Forum Now

Flint Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Flint Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Flint, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,960 • Total comments across all topics: 280,703,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC