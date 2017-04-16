Brooklyn Today May 1: Dry Those Tears
THE LEDE: Good morning on this first Monday in May, Brooklyn! It's a big day for openings in NYC: citywide ferry service begins today, Governors Island is up and running for summertime fun and Cobble Hill's long-awaited Books Are Magic opens its doors...meanwhile, the doors of the controversial Crown Heights homeless shelter remain tightly shut. Plus, a local columnist weighs in on the deadlock between the Brooklyn Heights Association and Brooklyn Bridge Park over the Pier 6 development, and there's no time like the present to learn how to pronounce "Kosciuszko."
