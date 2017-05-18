Bay Area students work together to study Oakland lead levels
SF State biology students are teaming up with high school students in East Oakland to test the amounts of lead in their community using samples of dust, paint, water and hair. , nearly 3,000 communities' nationwide lead samples were double those of Flint, Michigan.
