3 Ways to Save on Air Travel
Time it right. For domestic travel, watch for steep sales between Labor Day and December 15 and then after the holidays until February 15. "There are no school vacations and people are traveled out," says George Hobica, of Airfarewatchdog.com, whose site sends out alerts when airlines launch sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kiplinger Online.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|Ebby Steppach
|21,036
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|May 10
|Bob
|299
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|May 10
|Darshae Wood
|114
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Apr 26
|Apple
|162
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr '17
|Spotted Girl
|9
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC