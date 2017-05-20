20 from Michigan arrested as part of nationwide gang sweep

An unidentified U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent in Texas is shown in this photo by Charles Reed and provided by ICE. There were 20 from Michigan arrested during a six-week nationwide gang operation led by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations concluded this weekend with arrests across the United States - the largest gang surge conducted by HSI to date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.