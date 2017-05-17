17-year-old boy dies one day after being shot in Flint
Police responded for a shooting call around 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Sonny Avenue and Burgess Street and found Dequan Marquell Johnson shot in the head, according to Michigan State Police Spokesman Lt. Dave Kaiser.
