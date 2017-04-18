Work underway to remove coal tar from site of former Flint gas plant
Trees and brush have been removed from a large swath of the banks along the Flint River as Consumers Energy readies to dredge up 75,000 cubic yards of soil near its' former manufactured gas plant in the downtown area to remove coal tar. The river remediation project, spanning from the Hamilton Damn to East Fifth Avenue, will include mobilization of equipment and site preparation, set to begin in May, with dredging of impacted sediment and excavation of riverbank soil to start in June.
