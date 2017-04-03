Women's marches against Trump receive...

Women's marches against Trump receive award from PEN

18 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

The worldwide women's marches that millions attended the day after President Donald Trump's inauguration are being honoured at this year's PEN Literary Gala. PEN America told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "The Women's March" has won the PEN/Toni and James C. Goodale Freedom of Expression Courage Award.

