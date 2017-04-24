Why Lead Poisoning in Water Is an Environmental Racism Issue
Lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan, garnered a lot of attention the last few years, and opened a conversation about a phenomenon whose prevalence has decreased but never disappeared in the United States. In some ways, Flint, to their health, exposing them and all residents of Flint to high levels of lead in the water, in an attempt to save money that were significantly higher than when the source of water was the Detroit water system."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Teen Vogue.
Add your comments below
Flint Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Trumps4Ever
|20,974
|Man owes big for child support for 14 (Apr '09)
|Wed
|Apple
|162
|should boys like wearing panties? (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Matt
|297
|Fueled by Trump opponents, Maddowa s popularity...
|Apr 23
|Elijah
|3
|No More Tax Cutes to Wall Street and Banks and ...
|Apr 23
|Albert
|1
|NAACP says electricity is a basic human right, ...
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|9
|Review: Charter Health Care Training Center (Oct '14)
|Mar '17
|Alex Vandenberg
|107
Find what you want!
Search Flint Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC