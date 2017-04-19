Well-Kept Vacant Lots May Mean Less C...

Well-Kept Vacant Lots May Mean Less Crime in Urban Areas

Maintaining the yards of vacant properties, a movement known as "greening," may help reduce crime rates in urban neighborhoods, according to a new study at Michigan State University. The findings show that higher levels of greening are tied to less crime in general, including victimless crimes, property crimes and even violent crimes.

